SALADO, Texas — Fears of the coronavirus have spread across the internet with many claims that are just untrue.

6 News has made it a point to make sure we give you just facts while not stoking fears.

Some of those claims have been that shaving your beard can protect you from the coronavirus or that you can contract it by eating Chinese food. Our Verify team has proven that both, along with many others, are untrue.

So, when we got a tip that coronavirus "survival kids" were being sold at JD's gas station south of Salado we went to see for ourselves.

The owner was indeed selling them for $12.99 but he said they were meant to be a joke and no one had bought one. He also said spelling it "cororna virus" instead of coronavirus was done on purpose.

The kit has a mask but not the kind that the World Health Organization said can protect you.

The N95 mask is the only mask health officials have said is effective.

The kit also had water and a number of other things that have nothing to do with preventing the spread of a virus. In fact, the only useful thing in the kit when it comes to killing a virus was hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Kevin Holley, who had just left a mall in San Antonio that had been shut down due to the virus, told us he didn't find it funny.

"Somebody who is not educated might think this all you need to stop it and that's bad, especially this bottle of water," Holley said. "What's that going to do?"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said some of the best things you can do to protect yourself include washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and not touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

