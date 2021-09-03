Baylor Scott & White needs non-clinical volunteers at Temple COVID-19 vaccine site

"There is an immediate and urgent need for non-clinical community volunteers to help support thousands of doses expected."

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to send volunteers who would be willing to assist Baylor Scott & White at its Temple vaccine location, the chamber announced Tuesday.

Baylor Scott & White has started providing COVID-19 vaccines at its West Campus facility, 5701 Airport Rd.

"There is an immediate and urgent need for non-clinical community volunteers to help support thousands of doses expected to be administered in the coming weeks," a news release said.

The chamber hopes businesses will relay the invitation to its employees so they can sign up for multiple volunteer shifts. However, volunteers will need to go through a background check.

"To expedite getting volunteers onboarded... it is helpful to know which businesses have already run background checks on their employees and have a culture of service in which leaders can encourage volunteer commitments," the release said.