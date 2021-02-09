These 10 sites in Waco are offering free COVID-19 vaccines

You can get the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 at the various sites (see below).

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting 10 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics all of next week.

The district will be giving out Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 at the various sites (see below).

Appointments are not necessary, but you can schedule one at covidwaco.com.

The CDC is recommending those who are immunocompromised to get a third dose 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Otherwise, it's recommended eight months after their second dose.

Below are the date and locations vaccines will be offered: