These 10 sites in Waco are offering free COVID-19 vaccines

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting 10 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics all of next week.
The district will be giving out Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 at the various sites (see below).
Appointments are not necessary, but you can schedule one at covidwaco.com.
The CDC is recommending those who are immunocompromised to get a third dose 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Otherwise, it's recommended eight months after their second dose.
Below are the date and locations vaccines will be offered:
- Sunday, Sept. 5:
- Loving Kindness Ministries (3220 N. 15th St)
- 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7:
- Mart I.S.D. (1100 J.L. Davis Ave, Mart, TX)
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic
- LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop)
- 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic
- Wednesday, Sept. 8:
- Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr.)
- Noon – 6 p.m.
- Methodist Children’s Home (1111 Herring Ave)
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Valley Mills Hill School (1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX)
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.
- Thursday, Sept. 9
- Bosqueville I.S.D. (7636 Rock Creek Rd)
- 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic
- Friday, Sept.10:
- Harmony Science Academy (1110 S. Valley Mills Dr.)
- 9 a.m. – Noon.
- You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic
- Saturday, Sept. 11:
- Edison Vendor Market (2601 Franklin Ave)
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department (109 Leo St, Elm Mott, TX)
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.