Watch Live | Waco, McLennan County officials provide update on COVID-19

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco and McLennan County government and health officials are having a weekly update on how they are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

They are set to give an update on case counts, hospitalizations and more regarding patients. Back-to-school plans are also a discussion topic as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday that local health authorities cannot issue sweeping orders keeps schools closed a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The weekly update is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

Here are the highlights from the press conference:

Dr. Jackson Griggs reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 July 29, for a total of 4,192 cases with 1,982 active cases. A total of 64 are hospitalized with 15 on ventilators, he said.

There have been a total of 16 long-term care facility outbreaks, two of which are new this week. Griggs reported that a total of 328 long-term care facility residents have tested positive with 18 related deaths. He defined a facility outbreak as one or more residents testing positive for the virus.

Griggs also said there have been a total of 3 cases that remain active among staff and inmates at the county jail. Felton later said nearly 100 total previously tested positive and recovered.

Local Health Authority Farley Verner reiterated his action of rescinding the school delay order, in accordance with Attorney General guidance. He said that schools are taking their own precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus among staff and students.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton mentioned free COVID-19 testing in the county. He said those hoping to get tested do not need to be symptomatic.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said there is a slight decline in daily case averages, which peaked in July.

The positivity rate in the county remains at around 18 percent, with the state average at 12.8 percent.

Ford said although daily case numbers are slowly dropping, hospitalizations have not decreased in a similar fashion. To that end, he said residents should not stop being vigilant and continue taking precautions about the virus.

He also said there have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in July alone.

Verner said schools should consider setting Sept. 8 as an official start date although the official delay order was rescinded.

At least 25 City of Waco workers have tested positive since the beginning of June and 11 are still in self-quarantine Ford reported.

175 local businesses were funded with just more than $500,000 total in financial support, according to Felton. He said among these businesses were those that did not qualify for federal relief.

In response to a question about issuing a new school closure order, Verner said he doesn't see it in the future but would be "reconsidered" if cases were to begin rising exponentially

Verener said athletes and those around them are accepting a "certain amount of risk" when participating in athletic activities. He said the idea of close contact sports are "at odds" with COVID-19 guidelines.