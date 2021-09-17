LIST | Where to get vaccinated in McLennan, Bell Counties

TEMPLE, Texas —
BELTON
Sept. 18 to Sept. 19
- Bell County Expo Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KILLEEN
Sept. 18 to Sept. 19.
- The Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Dr., 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WACO-AREA
Sept. 18
- Bruceville-Eddy ISD 1 Eagle Dr, Eddy, from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Robinson Shepard’s Heart, 106 W. Lyndale, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 19
- First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- First Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- First Methodist Church, 2801 Robinson Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 20
- Axtell ISD, 308 Ottawa, Axtell from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- LaVega High School Cafeteria, 555 TX-340 Loop from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 21
- Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- ESC Region 12, 2101 W. Loop 340, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 22
- McLennan Community College MAC Commons Area,1400 College Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 23
- Waco ISD Stadium for the University High School Homecoming, 1404 S. New Rd. from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.