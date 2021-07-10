New chief nursing officer at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights looks to help staff navigate ongoing pandemic

In her new role, Mandy Shaiffer will support her staff of around 130 nurses and others, especially as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — After a nationwide search Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has a new Chief Nursing Officer.

Mandy Shaiffer, RN, BSN took on the role Sept. 27, 2021.

"My position here in administration is the clinical balance to that business so I'm the person that is able to help give leadership specifically to the clinical staff and nursing staff," Shaiffer explained.

She's no stranger to the role, she's been in a CNO position for 14 years. Prior to moving to Central Texas, Shaiffer was in southeast Colorado for six years and prior to that, in Northeast Arkansas.

At Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, she will support her staff of around 130 nurses and others, especially as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We kind of deal with two populations of patients that we deal with -- the active cases that we deal with, the patients who've had it for 10 or 20 days, so technically they're not an isolation status, but in a hospital," Shaiffer said. "We're still caring for them and for their illnesses related to COVID or post-COVID"

Shaiffer said COVID-19 is still very present in the facility. They have COVID-19 patients in the ICU, emergency room and another wing of the hospital. She wants to remind everyone to continue to do their due diligence and take care of the community but also themselves.

"We do have active COVID patients in our facility and in our community and more than we've had during certain times in the last year and a half, but it is still a safe place to seek care and people shouldn't delay treatment for things that could get worse," She added. "People having chest pain, or stroke symptoms or possible surgical issues and injuries -- we want those patients to continue to seek treatment here and know it's safe to do so."

Shaiffer tells 6 News COVID-19 numbers are trending down in the area right now but that doesn't mean the healthcare system isn't feeling the burn.

"Those numbers don't mean it doesn't exist -- it's still here," she explained. "We want people to be diligent in the community, and remember that even though overall numbers are down, it's still endemic and present our community still impacts health care."

With her 14 years of experience as a CNO, Shaiffer said she still learns a lot in her challenging, demanding, ever-changing career.

But each day she takes her "why" with her as she knows she can better the Central Texas community and those she serves.

"Helping the people and mentoring people that are taking care of those patients so I like the feeling of knowing I'm a resource for the people who are taking care of you know the whole facility," Shaiffer added.