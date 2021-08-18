Central Texas hospitals getting relief as out-of-state medical personnel arrives to help

The Texas Department of State Health Services said they expect to send around 300 medical surge staff to the Central Texas area.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Advent Health Central Texas in Killeen has needed to expand their ICU, ask nurses to volunteer for additional shifts, and make sure they have enough ventilators available for their worst COVID-19 cases. CEO Kevin Roberts told 6 News Wednesday, they have become good at making adjustments when cases spike.

"I would hate to say we are getting good at this, because it is not something we want to continue, but we are good at this," Roberts said. "We adjust to the needs of the moment."

Unfortunately, making those adjustments mean asking nurses to volunteer for extra 12-hour shifts and fatigue has become a factor.

"Those people have to work hard but they have to rest hard too so that they are not pushed beyond their limits." Roberts said. "That's what we are focused on now -- making sure our staff remain resilient."

Now, thanks to reinforcements from the state, a few more local nurses will be able to get rest. Advent Health Central Texas is getting four registered nurses, two respiratory therapists, and two ICU nurses. They are also getting additional ventilators. As of Wednesday, the all staff members aside from the ICU nurses were already on site.

Roberts said the respiratory therapists are especially important for their worst COVID-19 cases.

"Respiratory therapists have a multitude of duties but the most important duties but the most important in a surge like this is managing the ventilators. Ventilators are key to the sickest COVID-19 patients and unfortunately we have a lot of people on these ventilators," Roberts said.

Bell County spokesman James Stafford told 6 News Wednesday the Baylor Scott & White system and local Seton Medical Center will also be getting nurses and respiratory therapists, though he did not have exact numbers.

Neither Scott & White nor Seton were able to say exactly how many nurses they are receiving.

Scott & White Health sent 6 News the following statement:

"We continue to monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases and execute plans to ensure hospitals have the staff and resources they need to care for our community.

We have received notice from the state that we will be allocated additional nurses and respiratory therapists. The arrival dates of the state resources are yet to be determined. We are very thankful for the resources, and we look forward to welcoming the additional medical personnel who will soon be available."

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) told 6 News Wednesday they expect to send around 300 medical surge staff to the Central Texas area included in Trauma Service Areas L, M, N and O. A map of those service areas can be found here. The Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council will be coordinated the medical staff for individual hospitals.

It's still not clear exactly how long staff will be funded by the state. DSHS said in a press release last week that it "has funds available to support immediate staffing costs. However, extended staff deployments may require cost sharing by local governments or individual facilities."

Roberts told 6 News he doesn't know exactly how that timeline will play out, but is glad for the help.

"I know they are going to be here now, and we are glad for that, Roberts said.