Waco ISD offering free immunizations clinics to students

The district will offer three clinics throughout September at different Waco ISD schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District will be offering students multiple free immunization clinics through the month of September.

The district will offer three clinics to "ensure students are vaccinated and are able to stay in school".

According to the district, the clinics will offer state-required shots as well as COVID-19 shots.

The first clinic will be held at Tennyson Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 14. A second will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at University High School and a third will be held at Carver Middle School on Thursday, Sept. 21.

All clinics will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The district said the clinics are open to all Waco ISD students, though preregistration is strongly encouraged.

Waco ISD said immunizations will be provided at little to no cost.

Students and parents are encouraged to check in with their campus nurse for more information.