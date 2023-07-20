Killeen woman accused of impersonating a lawyer expected in court Thursday

The accused woman will be in court at the Bell County Justice Complex.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Amber Morrison, the Killeen woman accused of impersonating a lawyer in Houston, will be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The alleged victims in this case from Galveston County, and the woman who accused Morrison of using her identity for fraud, will also be in court.

Shirley Esparza, he daughter-in-law and Amber Morrison, the real lawyer from Houston, will testify against the fake Amber Morrison at the Bell County Justice Complex.

The state will enter a motion to increase Amber Morrison's bond. A plea bargain is on record.

Since the story broke, more victims have surfaced saying they were conned by "Amber Morrison."

Heather Holland said she was not able to see her children for a time, almost lost her career and has been emotionally scarred by "Amber Morrison."

"Looking back on it, I can't believe I believed a word of it," Holland said.

Holland claims she knew "Amber Morrison" from High School, and that's why she felt she could trust her in the first place.

After dealing with "Amber Morrison" for a few months, Holland and her mother Tammy Holland started to catch on.

"She would call and tell me, 'Oh Tammy, my mother is dead and I'm on my way to Alaska,' and I'd be like, what?" Tammy said.

Tammy said she paid "Amber Morrison" $1,000, and as soon as she did, the news broke that "Amber Morrison" had died.

"She supposedly died in a car accident with her grandmother," Heather said.

Heather would soon find out this wasn't true.

Today, she and her mother said they want justice.

"When you do things out of pure evilness, the truth always comes to light," Heather said.