Missing Fort Cavazos soldier Craig Chamberlain found alive

Spc. Craig Chamberlain had been missing since May 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The search for missing Fort Cavazos soldier Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain is over. Chamberlain was found alive by a search team on May 26, a family friend confirmed.

A civilian search team organized by friends and family reportedly found Chamberlain alive in Killeen.

Chamberlain was reported missing on Monday, May 15 by his wife, Cameron Chamberlain. Family, friends and law enforcement had been searching for the soldier since.

The organized search party started on Friday, May 26 at Condor Community Park. The soldier's family drove eight hours to put up flyers in hopes of finding their missing son.

"We've been through all the towns and stopping and just handing these out maybe thinking Craig might have tried to go home," Virginia Chamberlain, Craig's mother, said.

Kameron Medina conducted the search and made the Facebook page, Bring Craig Home. Medina didn't know any of the Chamberlain's prior but felt compelled to help bring them closure.

"We all are very well aware that there's a lot of people who go missing in this area," Medina said. "It kind of broke my heart to see the lack of community help and searching for somebody who is literally missing. We have to give them better because they at least deserve those answers of what happened to them and where he may or may not be."

On May 25, Fort Cavazos officials stated that Chamberlain had "willfully absented" himself from the Army, citing information they gathered during their investigation.

The Fort Cavazos Media Center also reported on May 25 that Chamberlain's wife Cameron had died.

A member of the search party said Chamberlain is currently receiving medical attention. An investigation into Chamberlain's disappearance is still ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

"It is very overwhelming, support that we have received has just been overwhelming," Virginia Chamberlain said.

The III Armored Corps thanked everyone who was involved in finding Chamberlain and has asked the public to respect the privacy of the Chamberlain family at this time. For more information, contact the III Armored Corps Public Affairs Office through the Fort Cavazos Media Center.