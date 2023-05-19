Fort Cavazos: Soldier missing since Monday

Spc. Craig Chamberlain was last seen leaving his home in Killeen on May 15.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos is asking for the public's help in finding missing soldier Spc. Craig Chamberlain, 23.

An "absense status unknown" was initiated by the corps regarding Chamberlain, who was last seen leaving his home in Killeen around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15, according to a Friday, May 19, news release.

The news release states that his chain-of-command and his family haven't been able to get a hold of him.

Chamberlain is described to be a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, about 5'7'' tall and weighs 156 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

According to the Central Texas Crime Facebook page, Chamberlain has several tattoos on his right arm, including "love, sex, and robots." The Facebook page also said he didn't take his keys and his phone isn't in service.

Chamberlain is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordinance Disposal Company, 79th Ordinance Battalion.

"The III Armored Corps is committed to the welfare and safety of its Soldiers and their families. Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837."