1 dead, 1 injured after medical episode leads to car crash in Waco

WACO, Texas — A 65-year-old man is dead and an 83-year-old woman is injured after the man experienced a medical episode while driving Monday morning, according to Waco Police.

Police said they were dispatched around 9:54 a.m. after the 65-year-old man crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles near the 1200 Block of Elm Street.

The driver’s vehicle ended up landing on its side where the Waco Fire Department had to extract both the driver and 83-year-old woman out of the vehicle, according to the news release.

Both were transported to a local hospital where the driver was pronounced dead and the woman with possible major injuries.

No other injuries were reported at this time and next of kin of the deceased has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing.