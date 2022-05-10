Police: 1 seriously injured after three vehicle crash in Killeen

Police said a 2018 black Mercedes Benz and a gray or sliver Audi sedan were street racing on IH-14 near the Clear Creek overpass when the incident happened.

WACO, Texas — A 57-year-old Killeen man is seriously injured after a three vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigating police said a 2018 black Mercedes Benz and a gray or sliver Audi sedan were street racing on IH-14 near the Clear Creek overpass when the incident happened.

According to police, the vehicles collided with each other and the Mercedes Benz, driven by a 21-year-old man, hit a blue Ford Taurus, which was driven by the 57-year-old.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the crash, per the police.

Texas Highway Patrol is requesting assistance in locating and identifying the Audi which sustained right side damage and the identity of the driver. Anyone with information on this crash please contact the Belton Highway Patrol Office at 254-831-6900.