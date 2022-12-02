10-year-old Temple twins collecting book donations for pediatric patients

The 10-year-old twins are trying to donate 1000 books to the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Hospital

TEMPLE, Texas — Dr. Seuss once said, "Reading can take you places you have never been before.”

Two 10-year-old twins from Temple are trying to go to the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Hospital with a mountain of books for patients.

Rohan and Asha Raju from Scott Elementary co-founded the Central Texas Loving Library. It's an idea that came from their friend in Phoenix.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, they're hoping a loving spirit will encourage others to donate books.

"I would probably be scared if I was is in the hospital, and the book would like Rohan said earlier help me escape from the real world," Asha said.

The books that are ordered through an Amazon Wishlist will be sent to the Raju's home and they are stamping them and bringing the first batch to the hospital on March 2, Reading Awareness Day.

"If I were them, I’d be really happy because I love reading and when I’m not feeling good, reading is just fun to do," Rohan said.

Donations are taken year-round as the two are looking forward to bringing plenty more books throughout the year.

According to a press release from the hospital, books can help Child Life specialists and parents create a sense of normalcy for patients while in the hospital, and The Loving Library aims to provide a book for every patient from infancy to 18 years of age.

From the Loving Library website, Rohan loves sports, math, music and science, and one day hopes to be an astronaut. Asha loves reading, animals and playing golf and tennis. She dreams of becoming a veterinarian when she grows up.