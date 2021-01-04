100 Club Heart of Texas to donate proceeds of Good Friday Fundraiser to Trooper Walker's family

The proceeds from the Good Friday Fundraiser will be donated to the family of late Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker.

HILLCREST, Texas — The 100 Club Heart of Texas and their Board of Directors decided to donate the proceeds from the Good Friday Fundraiser to the family of late Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker was admitted to Baylor Scott & White’s Hillcrest hospital in Waco last Friday after he was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia, Texas, the Texas DPS Officers Association said in a release Saturday.

Walker died Wednesday after days on life support. He is survived by his wife and four children – a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.

The 100 Club Heart of Texas said it is deeply saddened for the family and friends of Walker. To stay in line with the 100 Club’s mission of helping families of those that were killed in the line of duty, the 100 Club Heart of Texas Good Friday Fundraiser proceeds will be given to the Walker family.

“Nothing like this should ever happen to our public servants, and their families should never have to grieve a loss like this. It is a tragedy in every sense of the word. These men and women put on body armor before every shift, knowing what they may be facing. Yet the peace officer goes forward in duty and in sacrificial service. For Trooper Walker, his gift for organ donation is further testament to his commitment to serve.” Executive Director for the 100 Club Heart of Texas Brent Stroman said.

To support the Walker family, the 100 Club asks that you visit one of the eight McDonalds located in Waco, Lacy Lakeview and Robinson between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Friday.