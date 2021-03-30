Texas Fallen Officer Foundation assists DPS trooper who was shot

They provide aid to families of law enforcement officers killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

TEMPLE, Texas — The community has shown a lot of support for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker and his family. Walker was airlifted to a hospital in Waco on March 26 after he was shot while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia.

Since the shooting, a Gofundme account was started to raise money for his family and his medical expenses and it has more than $100,000 in donations.

The Texas Fallen Officer Foundation, which provides aid to families of law enforcement officers killed or critically injured in the line of duty will also be assisting.

"What sets us apart is we write a check directly to the wife or the family whoever is next of kin to Chad Walker, which I think is his wife," Ron Leonard said, the volunteer state chaplain for the foundation.

Leonard visits law enforcement officers and their families with Molly, a therapy dog who's been to more than 5,000 visits including some funerals.

"Sometimes the officers will just come up and lay on the dog and just cry just simply because they want comfort and Molly gives them that comfort and she'll reach out gently to them and start licking them," Lonard said.

He is retired military and said he wishes these things wouldn't happen, but is honored to be there when they do.