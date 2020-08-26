16-year-old in hospital with life threatening injuries after train hits SUV

The accident happened around 7 a.m. this morning as the teen tried to cross the railroad while a train approached in Falls County.

FALLS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after trying to cross a railroad while a train approached.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. this morning when a white Chevrolet Tahoe attempted to cross a railroad on County Road 116 near Highway 6 as a train approached, officials says.

As a result of the collision, the teen sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a surround hospital.