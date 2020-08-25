Bellmead fire leaves four dead in mobile home on Old Mexia Road

Four people died in the fire including two adults and two teenagers that have not yet been identified, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Department.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3 a.m. about a grass fire, which was discovered to be a mobile home on fire at 800 Old Mexia Road in Bellmead.

Four people died in the fire. Mclennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said it appears the victims were two adults and two teenage girls, but that won't be officially determined until autopsies are complete.

Four state fire marshals are now investigating to determine the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Department.

"Just a real tragedy to lose four of our good citizens like this," McNamara said. "It's really sad. We're going to do everything we can to determine the cause of the fire."