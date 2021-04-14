24-year-old woman dies after falling out of moving vehicle in Killeen

Killeen police officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive at 12:50 p.m. in reference to a body lying in the road.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 24-year-old woman died Wednesday when she fell out of a moving vehicle in Killeen.

Killeen police officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive at 12:50 p.m. in reference to a body lying in the road. When officers arrived, paramedics were on scene performing life-saving measures on the victim, later identified as Jessica Garcia, who suffered from a head injury.

The investigation found that a silver Nissan SUV was traveling east on Stefek Drive when Garcia, who was sitting in the back seat, opened the door and left the vehicle, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The driver of the SUV stopped the vehicle on the side of the road and did not sustain any injuries.

Garcia succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:46 p.m., according to the Killeen PD.

This investigation is ongoing. There is no other available information at this time.