Three Central Texas school districts receive Career Training Grants

TEMPLE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced that over $11 million in Career Training Grants is being given to numerous school districts across Texas, these districts include Temple, Robinson and Academy ISD.

These Jobs & Education Grants (JET) will be used to purchase and install equipment in order to teach students around the school districts.

Below is how these grants are being broken up per school district:

Temple ISD - $331,346 to help train 290 students as licensed vocational nurses.

Robinson ISD - $188,887 to help train 185 students as medical assistants

Academy ISD - $192,850 to help train 150 students as welders

These grants are made possible through the Texas Workforce Commission as it uses these JET grants to jumpstart these technical education programs for the public. These grants are helping students get trained for high-demand jobs.

