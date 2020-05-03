NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas —

An animal seizure warrant was issued by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for 32 head of cattle in the 7000 block of FM 1126 Barry.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene for cruelty to animals. Deputies found dead cattle and several head of emaciated cattle on the property. The cattle were taken directly to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.

Navarro Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a Facebook post, “I applaud the work of our deputies who put in numerous hours on this case and worked diligently to remove the cattle from the property, get them evaluated and proper care received as soon as possible.”

