BELL COUNTY, Texas —

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption in the City of Holland.

According to the city, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before it is used.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source while the notice is active.

