5-year-old girl shot in reported drive-by shooting in Killeen

The woman and child were sitting in their car in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive when an unidentified vehicle drove up and someone shot them, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 5-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman was shot during a drive-by shooting in Killeen over the weekend, according to the Killeen Police Department.

On Sept. 12 before 9 p.m., the woman and child were sitting in their car in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive when an unidentified vehicle drove up and someone inside fired their gun at them and drove off, police said.

Police performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to the scene. The girl was then transported to McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple and the woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White, police said.

Police did not release the extent of their injuries.

No one else was injured in this reported shooting. Police said several vehicles and homes in the area were damaged by the same gunfire.

No other information was released at this time.