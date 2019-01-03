WACO, Texas — A 6-year-old Castleman Creek Elementary School student was hit by her school bus after she got off at a stop near the Sendero Springs neighborhood, according to the Waco Police Department.

The accident happened at 3:50 p.m. The girl was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, police said. After Hillcrest Hospital, she was taken to McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple, according to Midway Independent School District.

Her condition is unknown, the ISD said.

Castleman Creek Elementary School principal Mandy Johnson released a statement after the incident:

"This afternoon we had a serious situation occur during an afternoon bus drop off near Sendero Springs. A student was injured after exiting the bus. Our hearts and prayers go out to the young lady as she is being treated for injuries. The remaining 14 students returned to school so we could connect them with their parents. We appreciate everyone’s concern, patience while reconnecting students with their parents, and continued thoughts and prayers for healing for the young lady."

Police said the bus driver accidentally hit the girl, then drove about a block and a half before stopping. The incident remains under investigation.

This happened at a popular bus stop, where a lot of cars and people usually are to pick up their kids, police said.

The accident happened at the intersection of Serena and Costa drives.

Johnson sent the following letter to parents Monday:

"As you know, a student of ours experienced a serious accident on Friday afternoon. Out of respect for the family, we are not sharing many details at this time. We would like to let you know that she has been a brave trooper during treatment over the weekend. The student's mom will be visiting with her daughter's class this week to let her classmates know that their friend is okay.

"We will have additional counselors on campus available to talk to students about questions or fears they may have. A counselor will also meet with all of the students who ride Bus #150 to help them work through any distress Friday's accident may have caused. Castleman Creek teachers and staff will spend time reviewing and talking about bus safety with all students during the week.

"Your inquiries of concern and care are a testament to the supportive family environment we have at Castleman Creek Elementary. Please continue to keep this family in your thoughts and prayers to support our student during her recovery period. We love her dearly, and cannot wait to have her back with us. Thank you for your continued support of our great school family."

