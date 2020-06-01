WACO, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Nov. 2019.

An arrest was made Friday in connection with the shooting death of a man on Nov. 1, 2019.

Twenty-two-year-old D’airse Holder was shot at a Halloween party at the Grove Apartments on S. University Parks Dr. Holder was taken to a hospital where he died. Another man was injured and released from the hospital, police said.

The suspected shooter, Jamarine Jashan Long, was arrested last Friday afternoon in Hillsboro PD on a Waco PD warrant.

It is unknown when Long will appear in court.

