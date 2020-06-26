Artist creates mural of Vanessa Guillen to bring more awareness to her case

Six hours away from Killeen, a mural of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen adorns a wall in hopes of bringing attention to her case.

DONNA, Texas — Missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's story has been shared all across America.

An artist in Donna, Texas - close to the Mexican border - created a buzz on social media for using his creative skills to honor Guillen. Alexandro Gonzalez said even though he lives six hours from Killeen, he still wanted to do his part to raise awareness about the case.

He said it took him two days to paint a mural of Guillen, which is at Hernandez Car Wash in Donna. Gonzalez said he felt the need to do it after learning the case was at a standstill, and when Texas EquuSearch announced they were suspending their search efforts to find the missing soldier earlier this week.

"We Latinos and Hispanics have a voice,” Gonzalez said. "I think it’s very unfair what happened to Vanessa Guillen. By doing this it raises awareness in looking for her."

Gonzales said people in Donna have been following Guillen's story since the beginning.

On Friday, they held a small protest right in front of the mural. Gonzales said they hope Guillen's family can get answers soon. Gregory Morales is the solider whose skeletal remains were found on Kings Court in Killeen. Gonzales said he hopes Morales family gets justice too.