TEMPLE, Texas — In the United States, the cost of adoption of an infant through a private adoption agency can cost anywhere from $35,000 to $50,000.

Taylor Millender and her husband Michael have struggled with unexplained infertility for the past 6 years. This summer, they decided to turn to adoption.

Millender started a dog service company last year, and her holiday treats were extremely popular. This year, she and her husband decided to use the funds from those holiday dog treats to put toward the adoption costs.

While the cost of adoption hangs over their heads, there are several other things that go into the process. According to Rory Hall, the Executive Director with Adoption Advocates in Austin, the process is extremely extensive and could take several months to get approved.

With all of the struggles that come with adoption the couple feels this process is making them stronger, and preparing them to be parents.

You can buy holiday treats to support this families adoption on Etsy.

