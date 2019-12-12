WACO, Texas — Locals night at Christmas at the Silos is a big night! The silos were decorated for the holidays with lots of activities such as ice skating and food trucks.

The event was open to the public and locals were able to get 40% off inside the Magnolia Market

All proceeds from the evening will go the The Cove, a teen nurturing home in the Waco area that provides services and support for teens experiencing homelessness.

If you were not able to attend the event but would like to support The Cove, you can go to their website.

