Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple ranked No. 8 in Texas

In addition to being ranked in the state's top 10, the medical center was named "high performing" in gastroenterology, GI surgery and orthopedics.

The healthcare system had a total of 27 medical centers recognized, with two of the system's flagship academic medical centers ranked among the top ten in the state.

Locally, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple was ranked No. 8 in Texas and was ranked among the nation's top 10% for high-performing medical specialties for gastroenterology, GI surgery and orthopedics.

"For the last 17 months, our healthcare workers’ commitment, compassion and expertise have guided our patients, members, colleagues and communities through the unknown," Jim Hinton, CEO, Baylor Scott & White, said in a release. “We are proud of this acknowledgement of their efforts and celebrate this achievement by our hospitals throughout Texas.”

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

Four Baylor Scott & White hospitals were nationally ranked or recognized as "high performing" in at least one specialty, meaning they are among the top 10% in the nation.

Here's how the healthcare system's hospitals were ranked nationally:

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation - Dallas: No. 13 nationally for rehabilitation

Baylor University Medical Center: No. 36 nationally in gastroenterology & GI surgery, No. 41 nationally for gynecology and No. 47 nationally for orthopedics. It's high performing medical specialties, recognized as being in the nation's top 10% include cancer, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple: High performing medical specialties, recognized as being in the top 10% of the nation include gastroenterology and GI surgery and orthopedics

Four of Baylor Scott & White's Medical Centers were ranked among the state's best. U.S. News ranked Baylor Scott & White's flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple among the top ten in the state. Here's how they did: