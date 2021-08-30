Bell County to provide free mobile COVID-19 testing sites

Bell County has partnered with BiolQ to provide free mobile COVID-19 testing throughout the county.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District partnered with a company specializing in COVID-19 testing to provide free testing from Sept. 1-14, according to a post on the Bell County Emergency Management Facebook page.

BioIQ will administer the tests by nostril swab and the results will be sent to patients via text or email 2 to 3 days later, according to the health district.

The times and locations were posed to the Bell County Emergency Management Facebook page.

According to Bell County, anyone who wants to register can fill out a questionnaire with their name, date of birth, phone number (cell to receive text messages), address and either a drivers license or social security number.

After registering patients will receive a confirmation number or QR code that will be needed for the appointment.