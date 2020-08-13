Two people hit by suspected drunk driver on I-35

The man and woman were changing a tire when the accident happened.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver. The accident happened just before midnight on Wednesday, August 12th on the ramp for Exit 304 on northbound Interstate 35 in Temple . According to the Temple Police Department, the pair were changing a tire when they were hit.

The suspect drove away, but officers found him nearby. According to a department spokesman, the driver showed signs of being intoxicated and was taken into custody.

The two people who were hit were taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is an active investigation.