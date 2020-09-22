Belton City Council holds public hearing, decides new name for Confederate Park

BELTON, Texas — The Belton City Council renamed Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive on Tuesday after a public hearing was to consider new names for both the park and street.
The council unanimously voted on the names "Liberty Park" and "Veteran's Way."
Park name options:
- Liberty (consensus top two choice)
- Unity (consensus top two choice)
- Community
- Fellowship
- Veterans
Street name options:
- Veterans Way
- Veterans Drive
According to the city's website, the board also recommended putting up a historical storyboard at the park.
