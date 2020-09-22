Belton City Council holds public hearing, decides new name for Confederate Park

The names presented by the park board were Liberty, Unity, Community, Fellowship and Veterans.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton City Council renamed Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive on Tuesday after a public hearing was to consider new names for both the park and street.

The council unanimously voted on the names "Liberty Park" and "Veteran's Way."

Park name options:

Liberty (consensus top two choice)

Unity (consensus top two choice)

Community

Fellowship

Veterans

Street name options:

Veterans Way

Veterans Drive

According to the city's website, the board also recommended putting up a historical storyboard at the park.