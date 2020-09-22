x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Local News

Belton City Council holds public hearing, decides new name for Confederate Park

The names presented by the park board were Liberty, Unity, Community, Fellowship and Veterans.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton City Council renamed Confederate Park and Confederate Park Drive on Tuesday after a public hearing was to consider new names for both the park and street.

The council unanimously voted on the names "Liberty Park" and "Veteran's Way."

Park name options:

  • Liberty (consensus top two choice)
  • Unity (consensus top two choice)
  • Community
  • Fellowship
  • Veterans

Street name options:

  • Veterans Way
  • Veterans Drive

According to the city's website, the board also recommended putting up a historical storyboard at the park. 

You can find a full timeline of events here.

Related Articles