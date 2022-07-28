Over 2 dozen agencies battling Belton brushfire

No injuries are being reported at this time, but parts of Interstate 14 is shut down both ways due to the fire.

BELTON, Texas — Over two dozen agencies are battling a brush fire that’s burned at least 100 acres in Belton Thursday, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The fire is located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on Facebook around 4 p.m.

Parts of Interstate 14 are shut down in both directions due to high smoke in the area. This has caused minor crashes due to poor visibility, Washko said. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

At this time, there are only voluntary evacuations, Washko added.

He said around 25 to 30 agencies, including fire departments from Belton, Salado and Fort Hood, are trying to keep the fire away from a mobile home park nearby and that there hasn’t been any confirmed damage to properties, except a few old vehicles.

No injuries were reported at this time.

