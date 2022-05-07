No injuries or damages after fire burns 3 acres in Harker Heights on July 4th

Officials responded to a 3-acre wide grass fire around 10 p.m. near the Long Bridge at Still House Lake Road in Harker Heights.

No injuries or damaged buildings were reported after a fire burned about three acres of land in Harker Heights on July 4.

Harker Heights officials arrived at the fire near the Long Bridge on Still House Lake Road around 10 p.m.

Fire crews from Salado, Killeen and Bell County helped put out the fire.

Harker Heights authorities didn't say what caused the fire, but Killeen officials said Tuesday they heard fireworks were set off there. It's still not clear if the fire was started by fireworks, however.

If you have any questions, please contact the Bell County Fire Marshal's Office at 254-933-5589.

