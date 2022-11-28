Belton ISD hosting job fair, looking to hire teachers, staff, substitutes

“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for HR.

Belton ISD is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, Nov. 20, in hopes to hire more folks looking for a career in education.

“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team. For that reason, folks want to work in the Big Red Community.”

The job fair will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Rd. in Belton.

The district said it is looking to hire classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions.

For an up-to-date list of openings, visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.” If you're interested in applying, you're asked to do so before the job fair.

There will be hiring managers on site.

“We have incredible opportunities available right now,” Schiller said. “This will be a fun event to come learn more about our ‘World-Class Employee’ culture, meet our leadership staff and get excited about careers in Belton ISD.”