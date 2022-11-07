Belton limits water use for residents to avoid loss in water pressure

Belton issued a city water schedule to help balance out demand during times of peak usage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note -- The above video is from another related story.

Belton is asking residents to follow water schedules to help balance demand and avoid losses in water pressure.

The irrigation schedules will match restrictions for Stage 1 Drought, which limits water to two days a week based on address.

The restrictions are as follows:

Residents can irrigate between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Sundays and Thursdays for addresses ending in an even number.

Saturdays and Wednesdays for addresses ending in an odd number.

These restrictions are due to record levels of water consumption in Belton, the past few weeks.

Monday mornings between 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. were identified as a period of peak usage where residents experienced reduced water pressure.

More than three times in the last week, the city distributed more than 6 million gallons of water a day. Before 2022, the city only exceeded the 6 million gallon mark twice.