Benefit to be hosted at Bubba's 33 in Killeen for two firefighters battling cancer

In addition to the benefit, there will a raffle, silent auction and much more.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Firefighters Association announced that it is hosting a First Responder Benefit to help offset the costs of cancer treatments that two Killeen firefighters are going through right now.

The benefit is set to take place on Friday, Oct. 13 at Bubba's 33 in Killeen.

When you go, if you mention 'Firefighters' to your server, 10% of your bill will be donated to the Killeen Firefighters Foundation. The funds collected will be going towards helping local first responders in times of distress and need.

In addition to the 10% donation, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, hands-only CPR training and more.

