Black History Recognized | City of Killeen observes Black History Month with ceremony

Mayor Jose Segarra honors local organizations and leaders for contributions, empowerment to Black community

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen recognized the contributions of African-American people in a public ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Jose Segarra made remarks highlighting the importance of the occasion.

"This month is a powerful reminder that Black history is American History," Segarra said while addressing ceremony attendees.

He also said that Black culture and stories are indeed American culture, and essential to the ongoing stories of America.

Therefore, a couple of local organizations that have devoted their time to the Black community were commemorated for their efforts to empower and celebrate the achievements of African-Americans.

The presidents of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce received proclamations from the mayor and spoke on the importance of young people becoming the next change makers.

"It's important for us to continue to allow the torch to be lit. But also to pass on the torch," NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said to a crowd of Bell County leaders.

She said her local organization decided to recognize this year's Black History Month observation by making their theme, 'Black Educators'.

Driver-Moultrie reflected on a moment in American society when Black teachers had to educate Black children in secret. Now she sees the importance of Black educators closing the growing education disparity gap between African-American children and other children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She said, "With our health disparities, our economic disparities, as well as our educational disparities, and of course the attack on our voting rights, the NAACP continues to fight forward."

Ronnie Russell, the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce President, said it's important for cities like Killeen to think in concert to ensure positive and productive neighborhoods for generations of Black youth to come. He believes that providing education, resources and programs is what is needed to make it a reality.

"When we think in concert, we have the ability to move forward. We have the ability to create, and we have the ability to duplicate," Russell said.

In order to move forward, remembering the past is a must.

A display of African-American history including Martin Luther King Jr., inauguration memorabilia from Barack Obama becoming the first Black President of the United States and others were eyed at the Black History Month ceremony.