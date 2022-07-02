'Let's Remember Others' | Remembering the life of Roscoe Harrison Jr.

The journalist, activist and pastor left a lasting effect on many of the people he came in contact with

TEMPLE, Texas — Roscoe Harrison Jr. was a Central Texas legend.

From his days at the Temple-Daily Telegram as the first African-American journalist in Central Texas, to his more than 20 years at KCEN as the first African-American news anchor in the area, he was known by many in the community.

"Everywhere I go, I'd say 'I'm Roscoe's brother' so I stopped saying 'I'm George,'" his youngest brother said.

Harrison was born in Belton. His father suggested he be on radio because of his ability to speak. That sparked a career in news and journalism that spanned from Central Texas to San Antonio to Chicago and back to Temple.

Former KCEN meteorologist Mike Clay remembers going from fan to co-worker.

"He was a legend by the time I got there, but I grew up in Central Texas so I watched him on TV all through the 70s," Clay said. "Then I worked there and got to know him personally, that was great."

When Harrison retired from KCEN, he went to work in public relations at Baylor Scott and White.

"Our hearts are saddened by the passing of Rev. Roscoe Harrison. His servant spirit made him a pillar of integrity in Central Texas and his more than 17 years as director of community affairs at Scott & White (now Baylor Scott & White) represented one of many examples of his kind heart and passion to serve. His legacy embodies what we all aspire to be, and his contributions will not be forgotten. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and community."

Harrison also served as a pastor at the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple. It was there where he shared his love for faith and once again was able to speak and connect with people.

He lived his life with a simple motto.

"Let's remember others, that what his motto," George said.

Remember he did. Clay says that years after moving away from Temple, Harrison still remembered his family.

"For years, my parents would go to Temple for doctor appointments or go out to eat or something," he said. "Coincidentally, they’d always run into Roscoe. He’d always sit at their table and talk and ask, 'How's Mike doing?, Where is Mike these days?, How is his family?'”

His youngest brother says that outside of his wife Sandra, whom he was married to for 55 years, and his family, he was best known for his time at 6 News.

"When you mention Roscoe, channel six comes out, I'd say that's one of his greatest legacies."