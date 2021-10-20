Boil water advisory issued for some Belton residents

The advisory is for residents and businesses located east on FM 439 from and including Eagle Point West Avenue and Squire Drive in Belton.

BELTON, Texas — A boil water advisory was issued for some Belton residents Wednesday night, according to a news release from the 439 Water Supply Corporation.

The advisory is for residents and businesses located east on FM 439 from and including Eagle Point West Avenue and Squire Drive in Belton, according to the news release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required our water system, 439 WSC PWS ID #0140076, to notify residents and business, per the news release.

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, residents may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.