Boil Water Notice for Fort Gates Water Supply Company

Fort Gates and Gatesville customers are instructed to boil water prior to consumption.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Fort Gates Water Supply Company (WSC) has notified all customers to boil water before they consume on Monday, Nov. 28.

This comes after a major line broke and affected the whole system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) urges customers to boil water before drinking or cooking in order to destroy any harmful bacteria that may be present.

According to the Fort Gates WSC, you must bring the water to a rolling boil and keep it there for two minutes to achieve this.

Customers can look to purchase bottled water or other water from a clean source for drinking and other forms of consumption.

Public water system officials will make an announcement when boiling water is no longer necessary.

For updates and more information on this boil water notice, please visit here.