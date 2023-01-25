Boil water notice issued for Little Elm Valley Water Supply Co.

A leak on a main distribution line for the water supply corporation has caused this boil notice.

CAMERON, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice for Little Elm Valley WSC customers on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

This notice comes after a leak on a main distribution line was discovered.

According to the notice, customers east of Troy along Deer Creek, Country Road 452 and 453 are being affected.

TCEQ asks that customers bring water to a vigorous boil for two minutes prior to consumption or simply purchase bottled water for the time being.

A message will be sent to all customers once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

For more information, visit here.