Boil water notice issued for parts of Belton

BELTON, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for parts of Belton Thursday due to a main water line break, according to the Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation.

The water company said the water line break happened on the north side of Interstate 14/Highway 190 on Thursday.

As a precaution, a boil water notice was issued for residents living on the northside of Interstate 14/Highway 190 and east of Wheat Road.

A boil water notice is usually issued to help ensure residents boil their water, whether for drinking, cooking or making ice, prior to using it in order to help kill harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Officials say people in the affected areas should make sure their water is brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before consumption.

When the boil water notice expires, water officials will let the public know.

If you have any questions, you can contact the DRWS office at 254-939-6533.