Boil water notice lifted for eastern portion of Killeen

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the City of Killeen approval Thursday to lift a boil water notice for the eastern portion of the city.

The city said the approval came after the first set of lab samples returned from a 24-hour testing process.

The entire city went under a boil water notice on Oct. 19 when samples taken from six sites found chlorine levels were too low.

The city will now send more samples to the lab for testing.

A color-coded map of the city shows areas in green where the BWN was lifted.

Residents can search for their address by clicking here to find an Excel spreadsheet with a list of addresses that are no longer under the BWN.

The timeline for lifting the BWN throughout the rest of the city is based on the results of lab testing, the city said.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21.