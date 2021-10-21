Killeen offering bottled water to residents as boil water notice continues

A city-wide boil water notice continues in Killeen with little information known about when it will be lifted.

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen said Thursday it would offer bottled water to people who are unable to boil their own water, as a city-wide boil water notice continued into the second day.

The BWN was issued Tuesday evening after samples taken at six sites tested for lower than Texas Commission on Environmental Quality acceptable chlorine levels.

The city said anyone who needs bottled water should call 254-501-6315.

"As of now, the city will not be providing water stations for all citizens, as there is running water in residences and businesses, with no disruption in services," according to a press release from the city.

The Public Works Department went through a massive flushing of the water system Wednesday, according to the city.

TCEQ teams were expected to arrive in Killeen Friday to work with the city and the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District and advise on next steps. At that point, the city said it expected to have a better timeline on when the notice can be lifted.

The city said it would provide updates to the public around 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. They also intended to release a video with the Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds and the Director of Water and Sewer Steve Kana to answer frequently asked questions. That video will be linked here when it is published.