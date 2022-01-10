Border patrol officers arrest man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Waco

Border officials arrested Erick Omar Lopez Cruz, 43, Sunday.

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a man who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Waco, according to a news release.

Cruz, who is a Mexican citizen and United States Lawful Permanent Resident, was coming into the United States from Mexico, when officers pulled him aside for a secondary inspection, per the news release.

During the inspection, officers were able to confirm that Cruz had an outstanding felony warrant entered in by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

Cruz was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.