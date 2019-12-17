TEMPLE, Texas —

This case began in Temple on Dec. 2. An officer involved shooting happened at the intersection of Little River Rd. and SE HK Dodgen Loop.

Little to no information was given to the public. The only thing confirmed on the day of the incident was that the Texas Rangers did start an investigation.

On Dec. 3, Police identified 28-year-old Michael Dean as the man who was shot. Around 1:30 that morning, Christine Dean, Michael’s mother, said an officer told her the news. This was about five hours after the shooting happened.

The same day, the family told 6 News they didn’t know what led to the shooting and were looking for answers. The Temple Police Department released a statement saying they could not release any details under direction from the Texas Rangers.

The Dean family held a press conference at the Bell County Justice Center on Dec. 6, calling for transparency in the case. Temple PD held their own press conference that same day and said they understand the desire for answers.Interim Chief Jim Tobin said he made a commitment to Michael’s parents to update them when information became available.

On Dec. 10. Temple PD released the officer’s name, Carmen DeCruz, who was involved in the shooting. DeCruz has been with the department for nine years and has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

The Temple branch of the NAACP protested Temple PD’s response to the shooting the next day and later marched to the police department.

On Dec. 12 the Texas Municipal Police Association issued a statement that said in part, “In emotionally charged times, there is a demand for fast answers, but investigations take time. We ask everyone to allow the Texas Rangers to do their job and await their findings.”

On Monday, there are still no official answers or updates in the investigation. Sgt. Washko of the Texas Rangers said each case is different and they want to be thorough for all parties.

6 News Reporter Cole Johnson spoke with Lee Merritt, the man representing the Dean family. Merritt said the family does have Dean’s body and are doing their own independent investigation. Merritt said there is a possible witness.

In a conversation with Merritt Monday, 6 News was told Dean's car was cleaned out, despite being instructed to keep it in the condition that is was in. 6 News reached out to TPD for comment, but were unable to get a hold of them.

6 News have filed multiple information requests in this case and we are still waiting to hear back.