Cameron Park Zoo to offer moms, grandmothers free admission Sunday

The first 100 moms and grandmothers will get a "carnation compliment" from zoo staff.

WACO, Texas — If you're looking for something fun to do with mom this Mother's Day, now's the best time to take her to the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco.

On Sunday, the zoo is offering every mom free admission if she is accompanied by her child or children this Mother's Day.

The deal also applies to grandmothers with their grandchild or grandchildren.

The zoo is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission normally is $12.50 for adults, $11.50 for seniors, $9.50 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger.