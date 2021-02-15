Sleepover time! | Cameron Park Zoo employees do whatever it takes to keep animals warm

WACO, Texas — Cameron Park Zoo in Waco is making sure the animals stay safe and warm in this bitter cold by having a sleepover!
A Facebook post by the Cameron Park Zoo Sunday said, "Brrr, it’s COLD out there! When we receive unprecedented weather, our dedicated staff do whatever it takes to make sure all of our animals are in secure, warm places - even if that means pelicans in the bathroom and spending the night at the zoo! Thank you to all of our amazing animal care staff for your hard work riding out this weather!"
Make sure you are staying just as warm as the animals in this cold weather!