WACO, Texas — Under Gov. Greg Abbott's second phase of reopening Texas, Cameron Park Zoo was able to reopen Friday.

After being approved by the City of Waco, the zoo opened its gates for the first time in two months with the addition to new safety guidelines and a 25 percent capacity limit.

"We are so excited to be back open," Deputy Zoo Director Johnny Binder said. "We have gotten nothing but positive reviews about our reopening."

On May 29, the zoo saw the amount of visitors they would normally receive this time of year.

"At 1:15 p.m. today we had 500 guests," Binder said. "That's what we see on a Friday this time of year around 500-800 people."

The park is only partially reopened at this time with all indoor facilities and several animal exhibits closed for the safety of both the species and the guests.

The following indoor spaces will be closed:

Marine Aquarium

Freshwater Aquarium

Herpetarium

Brazos at Night

Plaza Cafe

Treetops Cafe

Zootique Gift Shop

Since some animals are susceptible to human to animal transmission of COVID-19, the following areas will be closed or modified:

Asian Forest

Jaguar Habitat

Bobcat Habitat

Squirrel Monkey Habitat

Giraffe Feeding

Tortoise Encounters

Shore Bird Feeding

Behind the Scenes Tours

While still much of the zoo is closed many Central Texans couldn't wait to get back inside.

"It felt like a normal day a few months ago before all this happened," Lee Evans, who took her children to the zoo today, said. "We were so excited my kids were so happy when I told them we were coming to the zoo."

The safety of both the animals and the guests is the zoo's number one priority at this time and they have incorporated many elements around the zoo grounds to keep people aware of social distancing.

"We have signage all over the zoo as well as staff members who are letting people know what is open and what isn't and why," Binder said. "Everyone is doing a great job participating with the rules and it seems like they're just excited to be out of the house."

Places like the gift shop and cafe have been moved to the concourse to abide by government orders to keep the indoor facilities closed. All staff members are also wearing masks at this time.

For more information on Cameron Park Zoo click here.